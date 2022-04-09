498 shopkeepers fined in eight days

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 498 shopkeepers were fined of Rs 1,171,000 for violating price control act in the district during the last eight days.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, a total of 5,292 inspections were conducted by 28 Special Price Magistrates during the special campaign against profiteers in the district.

The price magistrates registered cases against seven shopkeepers.

On Friday, 3 FIRs were registered and 3 traders were arrested while 77 illegal profiteers were imposed fine of Rs 223,000.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the citizens to insist on purchasing food items at fixed rates and lodge a complaint against the profiteering merchants on Price Punjab Android mobile App or call at toll free helpline 080002345.

The Price Punjab App updates essential items, fruits, vegetables and poultry on daily basis,DC added.