UrduPoint.com

49,867 People Vaccinated Against Corona Under "RED" Campaign

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:51 PM

49,867 people vaccinated against corona under "RED" campaign

As many as 49,867 citizens had been vaccinated in Rawalpindi during the first three days of the special Corona vaccination campaign "Reach Every Door" (RED), which started on October 25

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 49,867 citizens had been vaccinated in Rawalpindi during the first three days of the special Corona vaccination campaign "Reach Every Door" (RED), which started on October 25.

Under the campaign, a target of vaccinating 10,000 people daily was set for city, and the Rawalpindi Health Authority successfully achieved the target, In-Charge, Corona Vaccination Campaign, Dr Waqar Ahmed said here Thursday.

He said that a comprehensive plan had been devised to achieve the goals of the 'RED' Corona Vaccination Campaign while 408 teams were visiting door to door to persuade the citizens of Corona Vaccination.

Dr Waqar said that announcements were also being made from mosques informing the citizens about corona vaccination.

He urged the residents to come forward and vaccinate themselves at the earliest as the vaccination was the only way to prevent the fatal disease.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi October From

Recent Stories

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

18 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

18 minutes ago
 CM condoles with families of martyrs of Kurram, Mi ..

CM condoles with families of martyrs of Kurram, Miranshah incidents of terrorism ..

9 minutes ago
 After threats, France opens door to talks on fishi ..

After threats, France opens door to talks on fishing feud

9 minutes ago
 Ability to play fearless cricket makes Afghanistan ..

Ability to play fearless cricket makes Afghanistan a dangerous side; Saqlain Mus ..

9 minutes ago
 AJK cabinet decided to repeal contract employees r ..

AJK cabinet decided to repeal contract employees regularization act

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.