49,867 people vaccinated against corona under "RED" campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 49,867 citizens had been vaccinated in Rawalpindi during the first three days of the special Corona vaccination campaign "Reach Every Door" (RED), which started on October 25.

Under the campaign, a target of vaccinating 10,000 people daily was set for city, and the Rawalpindi Health Authority successfully achieved the target, In-Charge, Corona Vaccination Campaign, Dr Waqar Ahmed said here Thursday.

He said that a comprehensive plan had been devised to achieve the goals of the 'RED' Corona Vaccination Campaign while 408 teams were visiting door to door to persuade the citizens of Corona Vaccination.

Dr Waqar said that announcements were also being made from mosques informing the citizens about corona vaccination.

He urged the residents to come forward and vaccinate themselves at the earliest as the vaccination was the only way to prevent the fatal disease.