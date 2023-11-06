Open Menu

499 Illegal Immigrants Repatriated Through Torkham Border

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The repatriation of illegal immigrants to their countries continued as 499 more persons returned through Torkham border.

The Home and Tribal Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesman told APP on Monday that 499 illegal foreigners mostly Afghans were repatriated from Peshawar transit point today.

He said last night 166 illegal immigrants from Peshawar and 166 from Nowshera were deported.

He said the last convey carrying 45 illegal foreigners was deported. The spokesman said free transport service and food were provided to the illegal immigrants. Voluntarily repatriation is being encouraged, he said.

