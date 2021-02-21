499 kanal state land retrieved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :In an operation against land mafia, Assistant Commissioner Chunian on Sunday retrieved 499 kanal state land from the land mafia in Sadha area.

The AC along with revenue and police took the action against illegal occupants.

The team recovered 499 kanal agriculture state land worth Rs 117.5 million from squatters.

Deputy Commissioner Aasia Gull said the squatters had been occupying state land for a long time.

She warned that zero tolerance would be exercised against land mafia in the district.