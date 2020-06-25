499.336 ton sugar sold at govt rates in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration ensured the provision of 499.336 ton at government fixed rate of Rs 70 per kg through grocery shops in the city during the last 11 days.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said this here on Wednesday while chairing a meeting.

He said that total 3583 inspections were carried out and Rs 21,000 fine was imposed on 80 shopkeepers, besides issuing warning to 176 shopkeepers during the same period.

He directed the assistant commissioners to continue surprise checking for ensuring the sale of sugar at a fixed price in the open market and also take action against violators without any discrimination.

He also reviewed progress of anti-dengue campaign, flood control plan and other tasks.

He stressed the need for implementation of smart lockdown/section144 CrPC in hotspot areas of Faisalabad.