49th Board meeting of AEDB held

The 49th Board meeting of the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) held here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) / Chairman AEDB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The 49th Board meeting of the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) held here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) / Chairman AEDB.

Several agenda items pertaining to ARE sector and AEDB's organizational matters were presented before the board, said a press release issue here.

The AEDB Board approved the recommendations of its sub-committee for taking up the matter with CCoE for change of category of some projects under the CCoE's decision dated 27th February, 2019 fulfilling the criterion specified by the CCoE.

The matter of capacity building of AEDB was also discussed wherein the Board decided that a detailed working be carried out for manpower requirement and recommendations be submitted to the Board.

The Board also reconstituted the Finance and HR committees of the AEDB Board.