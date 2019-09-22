UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

49th Consecutive Day Of Lockdown In Occupied Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 12:00 PM

49th consecutive day of lockdown in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Normal life remains disrupted due to continued military lockdown on 49th successive day on Sunday.

Millions of people have been besieged in their houses as hundreds of thousands of Indian troops continue to be deployed in every nook and corner of the valley.

All shops, markets, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed while transport was off the road, a private news channel reported.

People are facing immense problems due to continued suspensions of communications means including internet and mobile phone services.

Related Topics

India Internet Business Mobile Road Sunday Market

Recent Stories

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

6 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

6 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

6 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

21 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

21 minutes ago

UAE-India task force on investments holds 7th meet ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.