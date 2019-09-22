49th consecutive day of lockdown in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Normal life remains disrupted due to continued military lockdown on 49th successive day on Sunday.

Millions of people have been besieged in their houses as hundreds of thousands of Indian troops continue to be deployed in every nook and corner of the valley.

All shops, markets, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed while transport was off the road, a private news channel reported.

People are facing immense problems due to continued suspensions of communications means including internet and mobile phone services.