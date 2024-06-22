(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has announced that 49th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs will be inaugurated on Monday, 24 June here in Islamabad.

According to the Commission, Federal Minister Prof. Ahsan Iqbal is expected to be the chief guest at the inaugural session.

This year after the inauguration of INSC, special session on Pak- CERN collaboration will be held to celebrate 70 years of establishment of the European Organization for Nuclear Research, CERN. Pakistan is an associate member of CERN and has good collaboration with CERN.

The PAEC has been organizing the College every year since 1976. The idea of holding the College came from the distinguished Nobel Laureate, Professor Dr. Abdus Salam who was the founding Director of the College in 1976. He always emphasized the vital need of communication, as well as for transferring and sharing scientific knowledge among the scientific community. The INSC helps scientists share knowledge and learn from each other’s experiences, an opportunity unique in the third world.

Over the years, more than 1,000 eminent scientists and speakers including eight Nobel Laureates from advanced countries have delivered lectures at INSC and shared their knowledge with more than thousand foreign scientists from over 75 developing countries besides over eleven thousand scientists from Pakistani R&D institutes and universities. The scientific activities of INSC aim at the broad coverage of topics at the frontiers of knowledge in Physics and allied sciences.

The scientific activities of INSC, every year, cover a broad coverage of topics at the frontiers of knowledge in Physics and allied sciences. Every year three to five subjects of current interest and their applications with special reference to needs of the developing countries are highlighted.

During 49th INSC-2024, emerging technologies including Quantum Technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, and Semiconductor Technologies & Coatings will be discussed in detail. The 49th INSC will continue till July 6, 2024 in Nathiagali.