Open Menu

49th Int'l Nathiagali Summer College To Be Inaugurated On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 10:09 PM

49th Int'l Nathiagali Summer College to be inaugurated on Monday

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has announced that 49th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs will be inaugurated on Monday, 24 June here in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has announced that 49th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs will be inaugurated on Monday, 24 June here in Islamabad.

According to the Commission, Federal Minister Prof. Ahsan Iqbal is expected to be the chief guest at the inaugural session.

This year after the inauguration of INSC, special session on Pak- CERN collaboration will be held to celebrate 70 years of establishment of the European Organization for Nuclear Research, CERN. Pakistan is an associate member of CERN and has good collaboration with CERN.

The PAEC has been organizing the College every year since 1976. The idea of holding the College came from the distinguished Nobel Laureate, Professor Dr. Abdus Salam who was the founding Director of the College in 1976. He always emphasized the vital need of communication, as well as for transferring and sharing scientific knowledge among the scientific community. The INSC helps scientists share knowledge and learn from each other’s experiences, an opportunity unique in the third world.

Over the years, more than 1,000 eminent scientists and speakers including eight Nobel Laureates from advanced countries have delivered lectures at INSC and shared their knowledge with more than thousand foreign scientists from over 75 developing countries besides over eleven thousand scientists from Pakistani R&D institutes and universities. The scientific activities of INSC aim at the broad coverage of topics at the frontiers of knowledge in Physics and allied sciences.

The scientific activities of INSC, every year, cover a broad coverage of topics at the frontiers of knowledge in Physics and allied sciences. Every year three to five subjects of current interest and their applications with special reference to needs of the developing countries are highlighted.

During 49th INSC-2024, emerging technologies including Quantum Technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, and Semiconductor Technologies & Coatings will be discussed in detail. The 49th INSC will continue till July 6, 2024 in Nathiagali.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Ahsan Iqbal Nuclear June July From Share

Recent Stories

DIG Islamabad visits Police Khidmat Markaz, review ..

DIG Islamabad visits Police Khidmat Markaz, reviews security measures, public fa ..

1 minute ago
 Germany to 'play to win' despite possible Spain cl ..

Germany to 'play to win' despite possible Spain clash

1 minute ago
 Norris shrugs off McLaren fire to nab Spanish pole ..

Norris shrugs off McLaren fire to nab Spanish pole after 'best ever lap'

1 minute ago
 Three killed as Russia strikes apartment building ..

Three killed as Russia strikes apartment building in war-torn Kharkiv

1 minute ago
 Health ministers for zero tolerance on discipline ..

Health ministers for zero tolerance on discipline in hospitals

9 minutes ago
 International Nathiagali summer college to be inau ..

International Nathiagali summer college to be inaugurated on Monday

9 minutes ago
Saudi Arabia's Islamic Affairs Ministry provides o ..

Saudi Arabia's Islamic Affairs Ministry provides over 1.4m religious services to ..

9 minutes ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results -- collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results -- collated

9 minutes ago
 Norris nabs Spanish Grand Prix pole after 'best ev ..

Norris nabs Spanish Grand Prix pole after 'best ever lap'

1 minute ago
 Georgia celebrate historic first Euros point, rue ..

Georgia celebrate historic first Euros point, rue key miss

1 minute ago
 Kalinskaya reaches Berlin final as injury list gro ..

Kalinskaya reaches Berlin final as injury list grows

1 minute ago
 Schick saves Czechs in Euros draw against gutsy Ge ..

Schick saves Czechs in Euros draw against gutsy Georgia

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan