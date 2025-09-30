49th meeting of Gilgit-Baltistan Provincial Zakat Council held under chairmanship of Chief Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The 49th meeting of the Gilgit-Baltistan Provincial Zakat Council, chaired by Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza, was held at the Chief Secretary’s Conference Hall, Gilgit.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise & Taxation and Zakat & Ushr Gilgit-Baltistan, Rehman Shah; Additional Secretary Finance Gilgit-Baltistan; Administrator Zakat & Ushr, Iqbal Jan; along with members of the Provincial Zakat Council from all districts.

The session formally began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

Afterwards, Secretary Zakat & Ushr Gilgit-Baltistan, Rehman Shah, gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary/Chairman of the Provincial Zakat Council regarding the distribution under the digitized Zakat system, along with updates on its progress and related issues.

During the meeting, approval was granted for the Zakat Fund amounting to PKR 76,502,736 (seven crore sixty-five lakh two thousand seven hundred and thirty-six rupees) for the fiscal year 2025–26, which will be distributed among deserving beneficiaries of Zakat.