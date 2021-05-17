4G Base Transceiver Station installed at K2 base camp

In line with the government's vision of promoting tourism across the country, a 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) has been installed at K2 Base camp area of Concordia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :In line with the government's vision of promoting tourism across the country, a 4g Base Transceiver Station (BTS) has been installed at K2 Base camp area of Concordia.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the telecom operators are focusing on improving telecommunication services in areas full of tourism potential, said a news release.

The site has been named as Ali Sadpara in the memory of late mountaineer. Site has been made operational by the Special Communication Organization (SCO) to ensure communication facilities at the world's second tallest peakK2 base camp.

It was inaugurated by Prime Minister of Pakistan during his recent visit to GB.

The mobile coverage and internet access will prove to be pivotal for mountaineers and trekking groups to stay connected with their families and assist in emergency situations.

It will also help promote adventure tourism and weather monitoring. It is an evidence of government, regulator and operators' efforts to provide better communication facilities in every nook and corner of the country.