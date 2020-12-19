UrduPoint.com
4G Internet Ban Badly Affects Every Sphere Of Life In IIOJK: JKCSF

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

4G internet ban badly affects every sphere of life in IIOJK: JKCSF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Abdul Qayoom Wani said that continued suspension of high-speed internet service had badly affected the education, tourism, and commerce sectors in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Abdul Qayoom Wani, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said the occupation authorities had restored the 4g services in two districts – Ganderbal and Udhampur – on a trial basis in August this year, more than a year after they were suspended, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said officials had stated that restoration of high speed internet in other districts would be done. However, he said, so far, no substantial steps had been taken in this regard and education, commerce and tourism sectors had suffered immensely while access to information and work culture of media professionals had also been affected severely.

Qayoom Wani said that during COVID-19, online classes were being held on 2G in IIOJK but it proved almost a failure and affected the education of the students badly. He said online job industry had also been worst hit.

