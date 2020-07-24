4G internet continues to remain out of bounds for IOK people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Indian government has once again decided against restoring 4g internet services in occupied Kashmir, citing the prevailing sensitive situation in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in an affidavit filed on July 21 in the Indian Supreme Court, in response to a contempt petition against the Indian government, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, "Based on a considered and wide-ranging assessment of the prevailing situation in this sensitive region, the committee arrived at a decision that no further relaxation of restrictions on internet services, including 4G services, could be carried out at present." The MHA said that the the special committee that was constituted to look into the issue of restoring 4G internet in the occupied territory would review its decision after two months.

The Indian home ministry also said situation in the territory will be reviewed by other competent authorities for the next two months and that if there is improvement, appropriate action would accordingly be taken.

On 11 May, the top court had directed the authorities to constitute a three-member high-powered committee to look into the issue of restoring 4G internet services in the territory. The committee was tasked to determine the necessity of continued restriction of mobile internet speed to only 2G bandwidth.

Headed by the MHA secretary, the committee also constitutes the secretary of the Department of Telecom (DoT) and chief secretary of J&K as its members.

On July 16, a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Indian government to respond on the allegations of contempt raised against it in a petition by the Foundation of Media Professionals.