4K liters fake honey seized, manufacturing unit sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Food Safety and Halal Food Authority here on Sunday sealed fake honey manufacturing unit in Tajabad during ongoing crackdown against adulterators and selling substandard food items.

In a statement, the teams of the authority raided a godown in Tajabad area adjacent to Hayatabad and seized 4000 liters of fake honey.

The workers were found guilty of mixing sugar and chemicals with wax to manufacture fake honey.

The teams also recovered tools and equipment used for preparing fake honey. The involved persons would be dealt as per law, the spokesman of the food authority said.