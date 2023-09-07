Open Menu

4kg Hashish Seized, Two Arrested Including A Woman

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Gulberg police station, along with ladies police, foiled a drug smuggling operation and arrested two suspects, including a woman here on Thursday.

The arrested woman belonged to Hangu, while the man belonged to Khyber district, police said.

The alleged accused were related to an organized drug trafficking network, the police said. The accused were smuggling drugs through a vehicle and were arrested near Swati Phatak, Peshawar Cantt.

The police recovered four kilograms of hashish from the suspects during the operation. The case has been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway.

