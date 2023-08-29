Open Menu

4m Saplings To Be Planted In Sargodha: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2023 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Tuesday said that there was a dire need to plant more trees for the eradication of environmental pollution across the division and steps were under way in this regard.

He said that to make Sargodha clean and green,about 4 million saplings would be planted soon.

While addressing a ceremony in connection with Plant for Pakistan drive here at Bhulwal government Associate collage, he said that whole world was facing the bitter challenge of environment pollution and unstoppable plantation drives were the only way to remain secure from the harmful effects from environment pollution.

He said that plant for Pakistan drive was on its full swing and the administration concern with the major support of Punjab government geared up to expedite the pace of the plant for Pakistan drive.

He urged the students and the audience to play their key role to make the drive successful.

