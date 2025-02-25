4th annual book, cultural, spring fair starts at Women University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The 4th annual book, cultural and spring fair opened at the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Amin inaugurated the two-day event, a beautiful combination of knowledge and culture. The VC urged the youth not to limited themselves only to book knowledge only but also learn through observation and practice. She said that such types of cultural fairs not only provide new opportunities of learning to youth but also create intellectual abilities among them.

Especially calling the girls, the VC said that along with academic activities, they should also participate in cultural and co-curricular activities.

She further said that the fair would prove to be an important milestone in promoting the tendency of learning through knowledge and literature, culture and observation among female students.

On the occasion, eminent personalities from academia and industry highlighted the importance of the festival and termed it as the best educational and cultural experience for the young generation.

The festival featured book exhibitions, cultural stalls, painting and handicraft exhibitions and food stalls.

The cultural festival will continue till February 26.