4th Annual parents' day of BBC held at Cadet collage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The 4th annual passing out parade and Parents' Day of Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls was held at Cadet College on Thursday, Chairman board of Governors and Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shehzad (SI) M attended the ceremony as chief guest.

Principal of the college, Dr Farida Shaikh, presented the report on the annual performance of the college and thanked the guests. Addressing the occasion Principal said that it is state of pleasure that Fourth Passing Out Parade and Parents' Day are being celebrated at Cadet College.

She said that the cadets of Bakhtawar Cadet College have shown excellent performance in the field of education. Principal informed that Cadet Sania Gul has secured the first position in Group Engineering of Shaheed Benazirabad Board Annual Examinations, Cadet Alishba Iqbal has secured first position in Pre-Medical while Cadet Azhar has secured first position in Matriculation and cadet Hina Akbar has also secured third position in the matriculation examination.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shehzad (SI) M said that these cadets will become leaders of the country in the future. He said that the future of Pakistan is in safe hands, Chief guest said this college is a place of pride for Pakistan and added that teachers and parents have an important role in the success of cadets.

Later, Chief Guest and Dr Farida Sheikh distributed certificates and shields to 400 cadets passed out from the college. Later, Chief Guest also inaugurated the Science Exhibition and Bhittai Open Air Theater for cadets and also planted a saplings in the college park.

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon and Officers of various departments, cadets and parents of Cadets participated in large numbers.