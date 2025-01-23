Open Menu

4th Annual Parents' Day Of BBC Held At Cadet Collage

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM

4th Annual parents' day of BBC held at Cadet collage

The 4th annual passing out parade and Parents' Day of Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls was held at Cadet College on Thursday, Chairman Board of Governors and Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shehzad (SI) M attended the ceremony as chief guest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The 4th annual passing out parade and Parents' Day of Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls was held at Cadet College on Thursday, Chairman board of Governors and Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shehzad (SI) M attended the ceremony as chief guest.

Principal of the college, Dr Farida Shaikh, presented the report on the annual performance of the college and thanked the guests. Addressing the occasion Principal said that it is state of pleasure that Fourth Passing Out Parade and Parents' Day are being celebrated at Cadet College.

She said that the cadets of Bakhtawar Cadet College have shown excellent performance in the field of education. Principal informed that Cadet Sania Gul has secured the first position in Group Engineering of Shaheed Benazirabad Board Annual Examinations, Cadet Alishba Iqbal has secured first position in Pre-Medical while Cadet Azhar has secured first position in Matriculation and cadet Hina Akbar has also secured third position in the matriculation examination.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shehzad (SI) M said that these cadets will become leaders of the country in the future. He said that the future of Pakistan is in safe hands, Chief guest said this college is a place of pride for Pakistan and added that teachers and parents have an important role in the success of cadets.

Later, Chief Guest and Dr Farida Sheikh distributed certificates and shields to 400 cadets passed out from the college. Later, Chief Guest also inaugurated the Science Exhibition and Bhittai Open Air Theater for cadets and also planted a saplings in the college park.

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon and Officers of various departments, cadets and parents of Cadets participated in large numbers.

Recent Stories

Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: ..

Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..

6 minutes ago
 Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign ..

Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change

6 minutes ago
 UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain ..

UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..

21 minutes ago
 PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindse ..

PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad

27 minutes ago
 High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 bi ..

High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five ..

36 minutes ago
 PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal ..

PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch

28 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turk ..

Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy

48 minutes ago
 'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized ..

'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico

28 minutes ago
 Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion ..

Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastr ..

28 minutes ago
 AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges inter ..

AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges international intervention

10 minutes ago
 AJK Govt launches social protection welfare progra ..

AJK Govt launches social protection welfare program to empower underprivileged c ..

34 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan