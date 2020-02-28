UrduPoint.com
4th Annual Parents Day Of Cadet College Ghotki On March 1

Sumaira FH 42 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:38 PM

The 4th Annual Parents Day ceremony of the Cadet College, Ghotki would be held on March 1

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) The 4th Annual Parents Day ceremony of the Cadet College, Ghotki would be held on March 1.

Sindh Minister for education and Literacy department, Saeed Ghani will the chief guest, said a handout on Friday.

The event will starts from 10:00 a.m and parents of students andprominent personalities of the region would participate in the event.

