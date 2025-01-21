4th annual parents' day to be held on Jan 23

Principal, Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr. Farida Sheikh has announced that the fourth annual passing out parade and Parents’ Day of Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls would be held on January 23 at Bakhtawar Cadet College

Chairman board of Governors and Air Vice Marshal Amir Shahzad (SI) M would attend as the chief guest.

The cadets of the college and their parents will also attend the ceremony.

