4th Anti-polio Campaign From Dec 16

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

4th anti-polio campaign from Dec 16

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial announced on Wednesday that the fourth anti-polio campaign of the year would be launched on December 16.

During the five-day campaign, every child under the age of five in Sialkot district would be vaccinated against polio, and children from other provinces and districts would also be 100 per cent covered.

He expressed these views while presiding over a special meeting held to finalise preparation of the micro-plan for the campaign, provision of human resources and administrative matters. He said during the last month's campaign, all missing children would be traced and given polio drops.

The deputy commissioner said that to make the national campaign successful, 6,500 officers and employees would participate, who will fulfill the national duty of vaccinating about 800,000 children against polio.

