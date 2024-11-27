4th Anti-polio Campaign From Dec 16
Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial announced on Wednesday that the fourth anti-polio campaign of the year would be launched on December 16.
During the five-day campaign, every child under the age of five in Sialkot district would be vaccinated against polio, and children from other provinces and districts would also be 100 per cent covered.
He expressed these views while presiding over a special meeting held to finalise preparation of the micro-plan for the campaign, provision of human resources and administrative matters. He said during the last month's campaign, all missing children would be traced and given polio drops.
The deputy commissioner said that to make the national campaign successful, 6,500 officers and employees would participate, who will fulfill the national duty of vaccinating about 800,000 children against polio.
Recent Stories
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan govt to introduce Pink Scooty scheme1 minute ago
-
'Masses have rejected PTI’s ‘politics of fraud, hypocrisy & violence’; says Tarar1 minute ago
-
Walk marks International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 400 miscreants2 minutes ago
-
Eight illegal commercial plots sealed2 minutes ago
-
Every person aged 35, above must undergo test for diabetes: Prof. Toor12 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife22 minutes ago
-
Holy Quran Recitation and Naat Contest held at UoS22 minutes ago
-
DC reviews key performance indicators31 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on martyred Benazir Bhutto anniversary arrangements31 minutes ago
-
AC stresses for consultation, cooperation of traders for welfare projects32 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crop32 minutes ago