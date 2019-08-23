UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4th CCMG Meeting Held At CCRI

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:40 PM

4th CCMG meeting held at CCRI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) ::The 4th Cotton Crop Management Group (CCMG) meeting was held at CCRI, here on Friday under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial.

Cotton researchers, agriculture research, extension and plant protection officials, progressive cotton growers and others attended the meeting.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen also attended the meeting. He advised farmers to remain vigilant in the coming weeks as the cotton crop was entering into its crucial phase.

He also assured that the cotton prices would remain better and farmers must work hard for controlling pests in September.

Minister for Agriculture Punjab Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial assured the farmers that the Agriculture department would remain proactive in the coming weeks along with the farmers for cotton crop management.

The meeting deliberated upon the current status of cotton crop, pests and disease situation, prices of pesticide and cotton seed.

The departments presented data about canal water supply situation, availability of pesticides, weather forecast during the coming weeks.

Related Topics

Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Water Agriculture September Cotton

Recent Stories

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

31 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

26 minutes ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

26 minutes ago

French Prosecutors Open Preliminary Investigation ..

26 minutes ago

Indian Occupied Kashmir 'about to blow': NYT says ..

26 minutes ago

Modi says UAE can be India’s ‘valuable partner ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.