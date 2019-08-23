4th CCMG meeting held at CCRI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) ::The 4th Cotton Crop Management Group (CCMG) meeting was held at CCRI, here on Friday under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial.

Cotton researchers, agriculture research, extension and plant protection officials, progressive cotton growers and others attended the meeting.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen also attended the meeting. He advised farmers to remain vigilant in the coming weeks as the cotton crop was entering into its crucial phase.

He also assured that the cotton prices would remain better and farmers must work hard for controlling pests in September.

Minister for Agriculture Punjab Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial assured the farmers that the Agriculture department would remain proactive in the coming weeks along with the farmers for cotton crop management.

The meeting deliberated upon the current status of cotton crop, pests and disease situation, prices of pesticide and cotton seed.

The departments presented data about canal water supply situation, availability of pesticides, weather forecast during the coming weeks.