MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :A 12 year old student of 4th class committed suicide here on Sunday by hanging himself at home.

The name of the student was Hassan Ali s/o Aslam Lanjoo.

Dead body of child was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Cause of suicide was not yet confirmed.