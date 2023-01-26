4th convocation of GCWUS held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The fourth convocation of the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) was held on Thursday.

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Pro Dr Shahid Munir was the chief guest.

Addressing on this occasion, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar said students of the university were serving in leading institutions which was a great honour for the institution.

PHEC Chairperson Pro Dr Shahid Munir congratulated the successful students and said the role of women in development of the country was of great importance. He lauded efforts of the GCWUS faculty and its leadership for providing quality education to students.

Later, gold medals and certificates were also awarded to students who secured positions.

The directors, faculty members, students and parents attended the ceremony.