UrduPoint.com

4th Convocation Of GCWUS Held

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

4th convocation of GCWUS held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The fourth convocation of the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) was held on Thursday.

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Pro Dr Shahid Munir was the chief guest.

Addressing on this occasion, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar said students of the university were serving in leading institutions which was a great honour for the institution.

PHEC Chairperson Pro Dr Shahid Munir congratulated the successful students and said the role of women in development of the country was of great importance. He lauded efforts of the GCWUS faculty and its leadership for providing quality education to students.

Later, gold medals and certificates were also awarded to students who secured positions.

The directors, faculty members, students and parents attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Education Women HEC Gold Government College Women University Sialkot

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits the ‘Qidfa D ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits the ‘Qidfa Development’ in Fujairah

1 minute ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

25 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Minister of Hig ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Rese ..

26 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Ambassador of N ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Ambassador of New Zealand to the Kingdom of S ..

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi affirms readiness to deal with adverse w ..

Abu Dhabi affirms readiness to deal with adverse weather conditions

32 minutes ago
 More events target clients on 3rd day of 6th Dubai ..

More events target clients on 3rd day of 6th Dubai Customs Week

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.