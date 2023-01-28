UrduPoint.com

4th Convocation Of GCWUS Held

Published January 28, 2023

4th convocation of GCWUS held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The 4th convocation of Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) was held at University campus here on Saturday.

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Pro- Dr. Shahid Munir was chief guest.

Addressing on the occasion, GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Rukhsana Kausar said the students of GCWUS were serving in leading institutions which was a great honour for the institution.

She said that students would play a key role in the development of nation in practical life and would be a source of pride for parents and the institution.

Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar said that GCWUS was playing a key role in positive change in the society and development of Pakistan.

She said that those students who got the position today should maintain it and make the name of university bright by doing excellent services as ambassadors of GCWUS.

PHEC Chairperson Pro- Dr Shahid Munir congratulated the successful students and expressed good results. He said the role of women in the development of country was of great importance.

He said that educated women would have to play a role in the development of country side by side with men.

Pro-Dr. Shahid Munir lauded the efforts of GCWUS faculty and its leadership for providing quality education to the students.

Later, gold medals and certificates were awarded to position holder students.

PHEC Chairperson Pro. Dr. Shahid Munir and VC GCWUS Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Kausaralso distributed medals and degrees among 1535 graduating students.

Directors, faculty members, students and parents attended the ceremony.

