4th Convocation: WUM Bids Farewell To 2793 Graduates

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 06:52 PM

The 4th convocation of Women University Multan (WUM) was organized at its Matital Campus wherein around 2793 graduates were awarded degrees and certificates here on Thursday

The degrees and gold medals were disbursed among BS four-year programmes, from 2016-20, 2017-21 as well as two year MA / MSc, MPhil and PhD graduates.

Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik, was the chief guest, while MPAs Sabeen Gul, Shahida Ahmad Hayat, BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Emerson University VC, Dr Naveed Chaudhary, BZU Dean Social Sciences, Dr Imran Sharif, Chairman BISE, Hafiz M.Qasim were guests of honour.

A total of 111 students were decorated with gold medals while 2682 were awarded degrees.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Akhtar Malik informed that the government had announced to establish 10 new universities followed by the Punjab cabinet meeting adding that in the last three years 21 universities have been initiated.

He said our female students are our national pride and added that they should be proud Pakistanis in any region of the world.

Keeping in view of energy crises, the PTI is continuously moving to convert all the hospitals and educational institutions of Multan to Solar energy to resolve this major issue, the minister said, adding that the govt had solarized more than 20,000 schools so far.

Dr Malik stated that WUM was doing a great job by ensuring accessibility to quality education and it has made a name very soon in this region.

In her welcome address, WUM VC, Dr Uzma Quraishi urged the students to identify their responsibilities and contribute towards the development of Pakistan as well as society. She briefly presented the milestones achieved by the university.

She said that for the first time seven journals published by WUM have been recognized by HEC in the Y category. This year, we have received Rs 1.5 billion in funds from which four academic blocks will be established. In the modern era of information and technology the students have been given access to the latest equipment and smart classrooms.

A good number of students and faculty members attended the convocation.

