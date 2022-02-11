UrduPoint.com

4th Cycle Of Khasadar & Levies Training Concludes In Tribal Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The 4th and last cycle of the training to the former personnel of Khasadar and Levies by Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) has recently concluded in the tribal districts of Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber.

Inspector General Frontier Corps North, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Major General Adil Yamin was the chief guest at the occasion.

These trained Khasadar and Levies personnel would now form part of regular police force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

"This program was part of the Government Policy under which 20,000 personnel from former Khasadar and Levies of Newly Merged Districts were imparted training under the supervision of Pakistan Army & FC," it added.

The training was conducted in different fields including use of different weapons, mines and improvised explosive device (IED) detection methods, public dealing, policing, search operations, counter-terrorism operations, and physical fitness.

The passing out parade of the last batch from 4th training cycle was recently held in Bajaur District.

The parade was attended by families of the personnel and senior civil & military officials.

>