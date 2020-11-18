4th death anniversary of Haji Adeel observed

The fourth death anniversary of Haji Adeel, veteran politician, was observed in his residence here on Wednesday

On the occasion, Qauran Khawani was held for the departed soul of Haji that among others attended by his friends and party members.

Haji Muhammad who was a stalwart of Awami National Party (ANP) also served as finance minister in ANP government and remained senator for a long period.. He also played significant role in formulation of National Finance Commission Award as a member of National Finance Commission.