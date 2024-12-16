Open Menu

4th Death Anniversary Of Veteran Actress Firdous Begum Being Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM

4th death anniversary of veteran actress Firdous Begum being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The 4th death anniversary of veteran actress Firdous Begum is being observed on Monday.

She was born as Parveen in Lahore, British India on 4 August 1947.

She started her career as a supporting actress with film Fanoos in 1963, and later she played lead role in Malangi.

She gained fame for her part in the Heer Ranjha movie from 1970.

In her entire career span, she starred in over 150 Punjabi, urdu and Pashto films.

Firdous Begum died of brain hemorrhage on 16 December 2020 at age 73 at a local hospital in Lahore.

Related Topics

India Lahore Film And Movies Died Lead August December 2020 From

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

25 minutes ago
 Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan ..

Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today

35 minutes ago
 Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

3 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan