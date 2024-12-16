4th death anniversary of veteran actress Firdous Begum being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The 4th death anniversary of veteran actress Firdous Begum is being observed on Monday.

She was born as Parveen in Lahore, British India on 4 August 1947.

She started her career as a supporting actress with film Fanoos in 1963, and later she played lead role in Malangi.

She gained fame for her part in the Heer Ranjha movie from 1970.

In her entire career span, she starred in over 150 Punjabi, urdu and Pashto films.

Firdous Begum died of brain hemorrhage on 16 December 2020 at age 73 at a local hospital in Lahore.