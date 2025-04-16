4th Derajat Off-Road Jeep Challenge from tomorrow in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Preparations for the Fourth Derajat Off Road Jeep Challenge under the “Derajat 2025 festival” have been finalized. The event will be held from tomorrow April 17th to 20th in Dera Ismail Khan, and about 100 participants including women from across the country will take part in this event.

The Derajat off-road challenge was being organised by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and divisional administration, DI Khan.

The Derajat off-road challenge has been divided into four different Categories, Stock Category, Women Category, local Categories and professional Category.

The Off-Road Challenge, will run from April 17 to 20, with over 100 top Renowned racers including Nadir Magsi, Sahibzada Sultan, Deena Patel, Zain Mehmood, Roni Patel, Tusna Patel, and Salma Marwat are expected to participate. The rally will start from Yarik Interchange along the CPEC Motorway, covering a 100 kilometre track, where various points have been set up for the spectators and camps have also been set up at specific distances.

At the same time, medical centres and ambulances have been arranged by the department of health and Rescue 1122 to deal with any security and emergency situation.

While talking to APP, City Mayor and Chief Organiser of Derajat 2025 festival Sardar Umar Amin Gandapur said that Men and women jeep racers from all over the country besides some foreign sports persons are expected to participate in the jeep rally .

The Mayor said that Spectator arrangements will be made along both sides of the track.

He emphasized that the DeraJat 2025 festival, now a major national festival, will foster love for local culture and traditions while promoting peace, unity, and brotherhood among participants from across Pakistan.

The Mayor directed all the concerned authorities to use their energies to make this rally a success in all respects, he said

The Member National Assembly, Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur said the event would promote peace and harmony in society and encourage youth to be involved in healthy activities.

Besides promoting tourism, such events also enhance the livelihood of the locals. The prime objective to hold this event in the heart of Shaikh Badin is to show outside world its history and rich culture besides opening this area as a tourist destination, he added.