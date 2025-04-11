4th Derajat Off-Road Jeep Challenge In DI Khan From April 17
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Fourth Derajat Off Road Jeep Challenge 2025 is being held from 17th to 20h of April at the CPEC site in Yarik, Dera Ismail Khan as part of a grand Derajat festival.
While talking to APP, the City Mayor and Chief Organiser of the Derajat 2025 festival Sardar Umar Amin Gandapur said that Men and women jeep racers from all over the country besides some foreign sportspersons are expected to participate in the jeep rally.
The Off-Road Challenge will run from April 17 to 20, with over 120 top racers competing in 17 categories. Renowned racers such as Nadir Magsi, Sahibzada Sultan, Deena Patel, Zain Mehmood, Roni Patel, Tusna Patel, and Salma Marwat are expected to participate. The rally will start from Yarik Interchange along the CPEC Motorway, covering a 100-kilometre multi-terrain track between Yarik and Rehmani Khel at the foothills of Shaikh Badin.
The Mayor said that Spectator arrangements will be made along both sides of the track.
He emphasized that the DeraJat 2025 festival, now a major national festival, will foster a love for local culture and traditions while promoting peace, unity, and brotherhood among participants from across Pakistan.
The Mayor directed all the concerned authorities to use their energies to make this rally a success in all respects, he said.
The Tehsil Mayor congratulated all the Dera residents on the successful holding of Mela Span and said that the success of these festivals has sent a message to the whole of Pakistan and the World that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Dera Ismail Khan are peaceful regions.
Tehsil Mayor, thanked all the athletes, especially those who traveled from other districts for their role in ensuring the success of the festival.
He added that Derajat not only promotes regional culture and traditions but also exemplifies the spirit of hospitality.
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight19 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package19 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik28 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP29 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured29 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan29 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad29 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners29 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar29 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide39 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday39 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics39 minutes ago