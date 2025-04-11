4th Derajat Off-Road Jeep Challenge in DI Khan from April 17

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Fourth Derajat Off Road Jeep Challenge 2025 is being held from 17th to 20h of April at the CPEC site in Yarik, Dera Ismail Khan as part of a grand Derajat festival.

While talking to APP, the City Mayor and Chief Organiser of the Derajat 2025 festival Sardar Umar Amin Gandapur said that Men and women jeep racers from all over the country besides some foreign sportspersons are expected to participate in the jeep rally.

The Off-Road Challenge will run from April 17 to 20, with over 120 top racers competing in 17 categories. Renowned racers such as Nadir Magsi, Sahibzada Sultan, Deena Patel, Zain Mehmood, Roni Patel, Tusna Patel, and Salma Marwat are expected to participate. The rally will start from Yarik Interchange along the CPEC Motorway, covering a 100-kilometre multi-terrain track between Yarik and Rehmani Khel at the foothills of Shaikh Badin.

The Mayor said that Spectator arrangements will be made along both sides of the track.

He emphasized that the DeraJat 2025 festival, now a major national festival, will foster a love for local culture and traditions while promoting peace, unity, and brotherhood among participants from across Pakistan.

The Mayor directed all the concerned authorities to use their energies to make this rally a success in all respects, he said.

The Tehsil Mayor congratulated all the Dera residents on the successful holding of Mela Span and said that the success of these festivals has sent a message to the whole of Pakistan and the World that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Dera Ismail Khan are peaceful regions.

Tehsil Mayor, thanked all the athletes, especially those who traveled from other districts for their role in ensuring the success of the festival.

He added that Derajat not only promotes regional culture and traditions but also exemplifies the spirit of hospitality.