4th Fashion Degree Show At University Of Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM

4th Fashion Degree Show at University of Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Faculty of Textile and Fashion Design presented '4th Fashion Degree Show' by the Batch of 2020-2024 at the University of Sialkot (USKT).

According to USKT spokesperson here on Tuesday, the event held with much grandeur and excitement, was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor (VC) USKT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of all Fashion Faculty members, Heads of Departments, Deans, and Directors, creating an atmosphere filled with pride and celebration.

The event was a testament to the talent and potential of the graduating batch. Each student’s collection told a unique story, blending traditional techniques with contemporary styles, showcasing their readiness to make a mark in the fashion industry.

The creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship on display were a true reflection of the rigorous training and education imparted by the Faculty of Textile & Fashion Design.

In his inaugural address, VC USKT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman emphasized the significance of promoting the Faculty of Textile and Fashion Design.

VC USKT passionately advocated for the incubation of other departments within this faculty, particularly Fine Arts and Textile Design, to foster a multidisciplinary approach to creativity and innovation. His insightful comments underscored the importance of a cohesive and integrated educational environment that can elevate the standards of art and design education.

Vice Chancellor expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding work exhibited by the students. The diverse array of designs, reflecting the students' hard work and creativity, left a lasting impression on all attendees.

He also commended the faculty members for their unwavering dedication and efforts in guiding and mentoring the students, contributing significantly to the success of the degree show.

The 4th Fashion Degree Show not only highlighted the students' achievements for the USKT but also marked a milestone in the journey of the Faculty of Textile and Fashion Design. It was a celebration of artistic excellence, a platform for emerging designers, and a promise of a bright future for the next generation of fashion innovators.

