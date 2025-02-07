4th International Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference 2025 Held At GC University
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) 4th International Seerat-un-Nabi(PBUH) conference 2025 held at Government Collage university Hyderabad here on Friday.
The two-day conference was themed "National Unity and Protection of the Ummah: Strategy for Contemporary Muslim States in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)."
Scholars from various countries including Saudi Arabia, India and various regions of Pakistan attended the conference and discussed the relevance of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in addressing contemporary challenges.
The conference was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif, with prominent scholars including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq from International Islamic University Islamabad and Prof. Dr. Qari Abdul Basit Muhammad from Jamia Abdullah Ibn Masood, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, attended as guests of honor.
Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif, stated the Conferences is a vital platform for scholars to discuss solutions to contemporary challenges in light of the Prophet's (PBUH) teachings. GC University Hyderabad is committed to fostering intellectual discourse and will continue to organize international conferences that promote knowledge, understanding, peace and progress.
The event featured presentations on topics such as the fundamental principles of the Prophet’s diplomacy, the Charter of Madina as a model for social cohesion, and the concept of national unity in the light of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).
Scholars also discussed social unity, interfaith harmony, the ethical conduct of the Prophet (PBUH) in warfare, and the role of diplomacy and peace in ensuring national security.
Discussions further covered Islamic laws of war, the role of the Muslim Ummah in global peace and security, and the defensive strategies of the Prophet (PBUH).
The conference provided a platform for intellectual exchange, focusing on the importance of national unity, interfaith harmony, ethical governance, and diplomatic strategies in achieving peace and stability within the Muslim world.
Scholars at the conference emphasized that Muslim states face numerous challenges worldwide, and the key to overcoming them lies in unity and adherence to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as outlined in Seerat-un-Nabi.
Recent Stories
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day
Shanghai Port marks strong start to year with record container throughput
Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Head attends IRF Summit in Washington
ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..
Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..
Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DBA Sukkur holds protest rally3 minutes ago
-
4th International Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference 2025 held at GC University3 minutes ago
-
Awareness walks against kite flying organized in R.A.Bazar, old Airport areas3 minutes ago
-
OPC Punjab hosts international conference for overseas Pakistanis3 minutes ago
-
Relief cheques distributed among victims' families in Parachinar3 minutes ago
-
Kabaddi Cup to be held on Feb 913 minutes ago
-
ICAC delegation visits Ginners Association offices23 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two kite sellers with over 400 kites, string rolls23 minutes ago
-
IGP announces reward for Bannu police33 minutes ago
-
Sindh sports department launches “Sindhu Darya Games 2025” at Al-Manzar33 minutes ago
-
Cop returning from polio duty shot injured in Akora43 minutes ago
-
Dera police bust thieves' gang, arrest four thieves43 minutes ago