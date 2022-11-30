UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

4th Int'l Conference on Linguistics starts at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Department of English Linguistics, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized the 4th International Conference on Linguistics and Language Teaching.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur inaugurated the conference. Delegates from different universities of Turkiye, Malaysia, and Pakistan addressed this two-day conference.

While inaugurating the conference, the Vice-Chancellor appreciated the participating national and international speakers. He said,"The Department of English Linguistics, at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, is one of the active departments in which the number of students has increased tremendously. The organization of the conference with the efforts of Dr Riaz Hussain and the faculty is a very good initiative for the students." "Students will benefit from the participation of national and international delegates and discussions on important topics at the conference." The focal person of the conference, Dr. Riaz Hussain, thanked Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr. Javed Hasan Chandio, Prof.

Dr. Mamona Ghani, and delegates for participating in the conference.

In the opening session, the speakers from Turkiye, Dr Ali Karakas, Mehmet Akif Ersoy University, Burdur Turkiye, and Dr. Galip Kartal, Necmettin Erbakan University, Konya, Turkiye, delivered exclusive talks. Dr Shahbaz Mustafa, Government College Women's University Sialkot spoke on the subject of the English syllabus and English curricular books. Dr Waseem Azhar Gillani, the Islamia University Bahawalpur spoke on the topic of learning linguistics during the Covid epidemic. Dr. Muhammad Asif Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan spoke on the topic of Morphology and Phonetics. Dr Shahid Nawaz, from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur spoke on the topic of Corpus and Ecolinguistics.

Other speakers included Dr Misbah Ashraf, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Dr. Sajida Zaki, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, Prof. Dr Habibullah Pathan, Mehran University Jamshoro, Sindh, Dr Muhammad Akram, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Dr Tahira Asghar, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

A large number of faculty members and students participated in the conference.

