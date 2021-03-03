UrduPoint.com
4th Int'l PATS Competition-21 Underway; Troops Take Part In Multiple Battle Drills

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:20 PM

The 4th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2021 was on Wednesday underway at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) near Kharian

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The 4th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2021 was on Wednesday underway at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) near Kharian.

The participating teams so far had taken part in endurance test, hideout occupation and rehearsed quick tactical level battle drills, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Team Spirit competition was being held under very challenging environment, aimed at evaluating physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency of the participating teams.

The participants would take part in the most challenging enduring march and water obstacle crossing events today.

