Open Menu

4th Int'l Public Health Conference Concluded

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 07:16 PM

4th Int'l Public Health Conference concluded

The 4th International Public Health Conference hosted by Khyber Medical University (KMU), was concluded here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The 4th International Public Health Conference hosted by Khyber Medical University (KMU), was concluded here on Saturday.

The theme of the conference was” Power of Prevention: Investing in Complex Issues in Public Health". The conference brought together esteemed national and international experts to deliberate on pressing health challenges and explore innovative solutions.

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Aslam attended the event as the chief guest. Key discussions focused on collaborative approach needed for non-communicable disease (NCD) control, emphasizing early detection, prevention strategies and comprehensive management.

The major focus of the conference was advocating for robust tobacco control policies including measures such as increased taxes, comprehensive advertising bans and public awareness campaigns.

The conference highlighted evidence-based policies derived from cutting-edge research, offering insights for resource allocation and priority setting in public health agendas.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Aslam Khyber Medical University Event From

Recent Stories

Open letter to customers from Sir Tim Clark, Presi ..

Open letter to customers from Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline

7 minutes ago
 DG SBCA says launching one window operation soon b ..

DG SBCA says launching one window operation soon besides setting up complaint ce ..

7 minutes ago
 Heavy rain and hailstorm paralyse life in Hazara d ..

Heavy rain and hailstorm paralyse life in Hazara division

29 minutes ago
 RoboTec 24 kicked off in Mechatronics Department H ..

RoboTec 24 kicked off in Mechatronics Department Hayatabad

28 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders 100pc recovery of DMC fee from ..

Commissioner orders 100pc recovery of DMC fee from defaulters

29 minutes ago
 Police arrest two wanted criminals: SSP Larkana

Police arrest two wanted criminals: SSP Larkana

29 minutes ago
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy against me ..

Commissioner for comprehensive strategy against measles as 203 cases detected

29 minutes ago
 Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovers 39 kg drugs in ..

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovers 39 kg drugs in nine operations

29 minutes ago
 Roti Price Violation: 10 hotel owners held for ove ..

Roti Price Violation: 10 hotel owners held for overcharging

32 minutes ago
 Regenerative Economics to revolutionize urban deve ..

Regenerative Economics to revolutionize urban development in developing countrie ..

32 minutes ago
 South Korean doctors reject govt proposal to end s ..

South Korean doctors reject govt proposal to end strike

32 minutes ago
 Pak-China ties strengthening with each passing day ..

Pak-China ties strengthening with each passing day : Punjab Chief Minister Marya ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan