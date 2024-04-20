The 4th International Public Health Conference hosted by Khyber Medical University (KMU), was concluded here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The 4th International Public Health Conference hosted by Khyber Medical University (KMU), was concluded here on Saturday.

The theme of the conference was” Power of Prevention: Investing in Complex Issues in Public Health". The conference brought together esteemed national and international experts to deliberate on pressing health challenges and explore innovative solutions.

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Aslam attended the event as the chief guest. Key discussions focused on collaborative approach needed for non-communicable disease (NCD) control, emphasizing early detection, prevention strategies and comprehensive management.

The major focus of the conference was advocating for robust tobacco control policies including measures such as increased taxes, comprehensive advertising bans and public awareness campaigns.

The conference highlighted evidence-based policies derived from cutting-edge research, offering insights for resource allocation and priority setting in public health agendas.