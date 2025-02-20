Open Menu

4th Khuli Kachehri Held At DAO Matiari To Address Employees Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) In compliance with the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Secretariat and the Accountant General Sindh, the fourth open court (Khuli Kacheri) was held at the District Accounts Office, Matiari.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, the event was attended by the Regional Director of the Ombudsman Office Hyderabad Dr. Abdul Wahab Memon. The open court aimed to resolve financial issues such as pensions, GP funds and other concerns of both in-service and retired government employees. District Accounts Officer Farzana Kulsoom Pathan, Additional District Accounts Officer-I Usman Shaikh, Additional District Accounts Officer-II Shakeel Burero, Accountant Gulsher Lashari, Senior Auditor Faisal Panhwar, Adil Khan, Waseem Bughio and other officials were present.

Comprehensive arrangements were made to address public concerns, however, despite proper publicity by the information department, public participation remained minimal. Nevertheless, complaints from employees of the police and health departments were heard and resolved on the spot. Additionally, pension-related issues of retired government employees were addressed immediately, bringing them satisfaction.

Officials urged the public to attend the open court sessions to have their financial matters resolved promptly. The administration announced that such open courts would continue to be held in the future, and further steps would be taken to encourage greater public participation.

