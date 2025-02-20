4th Khuli Kachehri Held At DAO Matiari To Address Employees Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) In compliance with the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Secretariat and the Accountant General Sindh, the fourth open court (Khuli Kacheri) was held at the District Accounts Office, Matiari.
According to a handout issued on Thursday, the event was attended by the Regional Director of the Ombudsman Office Hyderabad Dr. Abdul Wahab Memon. The open court aimed to resolve financial issues such as pensions, GP funds and other concerns of both in-service and retired government employees. District Accounts Officer Farzana Kulsoom Pathan, Additional District Accounts Officer-I Usman Shaikh, Additional District Accounts Officer-II Shakeel Burero, Accountant Gulsher Lashari, Senior Auditor Faisal Panhwar, Adil Khan, Waseem Bughio and other officials were present.
Comprehensive arrangements were made to address public concerns, however, despite proper publicity by the information department, public participation remained minimal. Nevertheless, complaints from employees of the police and health departments were heard and resolved on the spot. Additionally, pension-related issues of retired government employees were addressed immediately, bringing them satisfaction.
Officials urged the public to attend the open court sessions to have their financial matters resolved promptly. The administration announced that such open courts would continue to be held in the future, and further steps would be taken to encourage greater public participation.
Recent Stories
Saba Qamar says living in Karachi for three months is not fun
Saud bin Saqr receives Armenian Minister of Economy
India will not make it past group stage of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad A ..
Urvashi Rautela removed from Daaku Maharaj film over provocative dance
Sharjah Ruler witnesses launch of Gheras organic products
Hejun Group joins forces with Abu Dhabi Investment Office to attract Chinese inv ..
ICC allow Pakistan to include Imam-ul-Haq in squad for Champions Trophy 2025
GCAA, AMMROC sign strategic MoU to advance aviation training, capability develop ..
Tawazun Council, FANR discuss cooperation prospects at IDEX
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here is a way how Pakistan can survive in mega event
Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in Israel
ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic plan devised for Champions Trophy matches6 minutes ago
-
Workshop on development Journalism held in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers held, four kg narcotics recovered6 minutes ago
-
AIOU launches online bookstore6 minutes ago
-
17 dead, 1627 injured in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
PMLN provides relief to masses, saves country from imminent economic default: Engr Amir Muqam6 minutes ago
-
Free Camp for hearing loss to be organized on Feb 236 minutes ago
-
4th khuli kachehri held at DAO Matiari to address employees issues6 minutes ago
-
Renowned Portuguese author, Journalist Teresa Nicolau engages in literary activities in Lahore26 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab initiative in Bhakkar district reviewed26 minutes ago
-
Senate body for bold climate financing reforms, EV Policy push26 minutes ago
-
CII Chairman announces Sadqa-e-Fitr, Fidya rates for current year26 minutes ago