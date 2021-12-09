4Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

Pakistan Navy is organizing 4th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-4) at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th December, 2021) Pakistan Navy is organizing 4th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-4) at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. The theme of national workshop is 'Blue Economy-Future of Pakistan'.

Maritime Security Workshop is aimed to underscore significance of maritime sector, creating awareness on dynamics of blue economy, maritime security and tapping maritime potentials of Pakistan.

The workshop is attended by dignitaries from various walks of life including Parliamentarians, Policy makers, Bureaucrats, Academia, Business community and Media fraternity. The workshop brings together diverse and candid opinions on adoption of single integrated policy for development of maritime sector in the country.

The workshop curriculum is divided in two phases, first phase comprises on-campus activities; wherein prominent speakers, scholars and academia will dilate upon security dynamics in Indian Ocean Region, challenges & opportunities in Pakistan's maritime sector, blue economy potentials and importance of Gwadar Port in CPEC project.

Second phase comprises visits to PN installations in Coastal and Creeks Area, Karachi and Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

During the opening session of MARSEW-4, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan welcomed all participants and highlighted rundown of workshop activities including familiarization on maritime potential of Pakistan in context of policy formulation.

Maritime Security Workshop is being held annually at Pakistan Navy War College since 2017. The workshop aids in cultivating integrated approach in developing the maritime sector and blue economy of Pakistan.