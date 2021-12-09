UrduPoint.com

4Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 11:33 AM

4Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

Pakistan Navy is organizing 4th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-4) at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th December, 2021) Pakistan Navy is organizing 4th Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-4) at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. The theme of national workshop is 'Blue Economy-Future of Pakistan'.
Maritime Security Workshop is aimed to underscore significance of maritime sector, creating awareness on dynamics of blue economy, maritime security and tapping maritime potentials of Pakistan.

The workshop is attended by dignitaries from various walks of life including Parliamentarians, Policy makers, Bureaucrats, Academia, Business community and Media fraternity. The workshop brings together diverse and candid opinions on adoption of single integrated policy for development of maritime sector in the country.

The workshop curriculum is divided in two phases, first phase comprises on-campus activities; wherein prominent speakers, scholars and academia will dilate upon security dynamics in Indian Ocean Region, challenges & opportunities in Pakistan's maritime sector, blue economy potentials and importance of Gwadar Port in CPEC project.

Second phase comprises visits to PN installations in Coastal and Creeks Area, Karachi and Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

During the opening session of MARSEW-4, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan welcomed all participants and highlighted rundown of workshop activities including familiarization on maritime potential of Pakistan in context of policy formulation.
Maritime Security Workshop is being held annually at Pakistan Navy War College since 2017. The workshop aids in cultivating integrated approach in developing the maritime sector and blue economy of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Navy Business AIDS CPEC Gwadar 2017 Media All From

Recent Stories

Best of vivo Y Series in 2021 — A Perfect Blend ..

Best of vivo Y Series in 2021 — A Perfect Blend of Style and Innovation

4 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 267.21 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 267.21 million

50 minutes ago
 Fujairah Government announces Saturday and Sunday ..

Fujairah Government announces Saturday and Sunday as official weekend with Frida ..

1 hour ago
 Ras Al Khaimah adopts UAE’s new workweek in loca ..

Ras Al Khaimah adopts UAE’s new workweek in local government

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th December 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.