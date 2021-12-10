4th Maritime Security Workshop participants visit NHQ

The participants of 4th Maritime Security Workshop Friday visited Naval Headquarters, where they were briefed on Maritime Security Challenges and response including Pakistan Navy contributions in safeguarding Maritime interests of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The participants of 4th Maritime Security Workshop Friday visited Naval Headquarters, where they were briefed on Maritime Security Challenges and response including Pakistan Navy contributions in safeguarding Maritime interests of Pakistan.

After the presentation, Chief of the Naval Staff interacted with the participants and dwelled upon issue related to Maritime Security and Maritime Sector of Pakistan, said a Pakistan Navy media release.