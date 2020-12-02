4th National Challenge for community emergency response teams /volunteers

Fourth National Challenge for Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs)/ Volunteers opened at Emergency Services Academy here on Wednesday in order to improve the professional emergency response capacity of CERTs and develop resilient communities in Punjab

Director-General Punjab Emergency Officer, Dr Rizwan Naseer formally inaugurated the challenge.

Speaking on the opening ceremony he said that ,"Volunteers are our real heroes" who contribute for management of emergencies and safety promotion.

He also acknowledged their services for food pack distribution and awareness-raising during COVID-19. He congratulated all participating teams being 'winner teams of the Inter-Union Council Competition' and representing their district at National CERTs Competition.

DG Rescue urged all to perform all activities while using mask and use hand sanitizer or wash hands after performing each skill of the competition.

He also motivated them to join the Rescue Cadet Corps by downloading 'Rescue Cadet Corps App' for becoming a part of the Rescue Volunteer Program. DG Rescue formally made an announcement to open the Challenge and wished good luck to participating teams.

Earlier, Ms Deeba Shahnaz Head of Community Safety & Information gave a detailed briefing about CERTs challenge and said that volunteer teams will be given different tasks including Management of Mass Causality Incident (MCI), Light Search and Rescue, Basic Life Support and First Aid, Response to Fire and Water Emergencies.

She said that all teams will be assessed and evaluated by the officers and instructors of the Academy.

It was learnt that three best teams of CERTs challenge would be awarded trophies, while remaining participants will get certificates on the occasion of International Volunteer Day on December 5.