4th national Mas-Wrestling Championship on March 27

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Two days 4th Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-Wrestling Championship will be started from March 27 as it was postponed first due to Covid-19 pandemic.

President Pakistan Mas-wrestling federation Furqan Khan told APP here on Sunday said that the event would be held at sports stadium Multan.

He said that the teams from across the country including four provinces, FATA, Islamabad, Railway and others would participate participate in the championship.

The event would be concluded on March 28.

It's worth mentioning that the Mas-Wrestling Championship was scheduled from December 4 to December 6 which was later postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

