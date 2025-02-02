4th Pakistan Travel Mart Concludes With Cultural Extravaganza
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 07:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The 4th edition of international travel and tourism event Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2025 featuring exhibition stalls conferences and interactive sessions concluded on Sunday with dazzling cultural and traditional performances and different showdowns at Expo Center Karachi.
The airline companies, hotel industry and other stakeholders from about more than 20 countries participated in the PTM 2025.
A number of prominent travel and tourism companies from Pakistan and across Asia, middle East, Africa and Europe as well as government departments and organizations had set up their stalls in the PTM 2025.
The event offered multifaceted opportunities to promote national and international tourism in the country bestowed with mesmerizing natural beauty and astonishing geographical diversity.
A large number of citizens visited the Expo and inquired about the offers, products and services at stalls set by different countries.
The PTM was inaugurated on Friday by Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, along with Iran's Khorasan Razavi province Governor Dr. Gholam Hossein Mozaffari and diplomats of different friendly countries.
The PTM is a leading international travel trade show connecting the world to Pakistan and creating travel and tourism opportunities and offering innovative solutions for promoting tourism and fostering economic growth.
The PTM was being co-hosted by Trade Development Authority (TDAP) in collaboration with Pakistan Tourism Development Authority (PTDC) and provincial tourism authorities under the theme of “Bridging Cultures and Empowering Local Governments, through Travel”.
