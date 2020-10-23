4th phase of fresh women registration drive to start next month

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has registered 71.46 million female which includes 53.51 million adults as well as 17.95 million minors while 4th phase of fresh women registration drive will start from November 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has registered 71.46 million female which includes 53.51 million adults as well as 17.95 million minors while 4th phase of fresh women registration drive will start from November 2020.

In written reply to a question, the Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah said that special initiatives have been taken to maximize the registration of females. He said that registration is totally free to achieve the target and to encourage the regions to enhance the Fresh Women Registration and incentive is being given on it.

The minister said that 59 mobile Registration Vans (MRVs) out of 174 are dedicated for women registration. He said that Friday is observed as "Female Day" in almost all NADRA Registration Centers while dedicated female counters have been established in different cities.

The minister said that separate female counters have been established in most of the centers with female staff for Registration without hassle. Applicant (particularly Men) coming at NADRA centers for Registration are being motivated to Register the women in their family with NADRA, he maintained.

NADRA has launched massive awareness campaign through media to motivate and aware women about the benefit of CNIC. SMS Service is launched to inform applicant about expiry/CRC attaining age of 18.

NADRA has already completed three phases of Women Registration in collaboration of Election Commission of Pakistan and their partner organizations while 4th phase would start from November 2020,he added.