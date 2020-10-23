UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4th Phase Of Fresh Women Registration Drive To Start Next Month

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:06 PM

4th phase of fresh women registration drive to start next month

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has registered 71.46 million female which includes 53.51 million adults as well as 17.95 million minors while 4th phase of fresh women registration drive will start from November 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has registered 71.46 million female which includes 53.51 million adults as well as 17.95 million minors while 4th phase of fresh women registration drive will start from November 2020.

In written reply to a question, the Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah said that special initiatives have been taken to maximize the registration of females. He said that registration is totally free to achieve the target and to encourage the regions to enhance the Fresh Women Registration and incentive is being given on it.

The minister said that 59 mobile Registration Vans (MRVs) out of 174 are dedicated for women registration. He said that Friday is observed as "Female Day" in almost all NADRA Registration Centers while dedicated female counters have been established in different cities.

The minister said that separate female counters have been established in most of the centers with female staff for Registration without hassle. Applicant (particularly Men) coming at NADRA centers for Registration are being motivated to Register the women in their family with NADRA, he maintained.

NADRA has launched massive awareness campaign through media to motivate and aware women about the benefit of CNIC. SMS Service is launched to inform applicant about expiry/CRC attaining age of 18.

NADRA has already completed three phases of Women Registration in collaboration of Election Commission of Pakistan and their partner organizations while 4th phase would start from November 2020,he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Mobile Election Commission Of Pakistan November Women SMS 2020 Family Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Renault says sales down in third quarter, but beat ..

59 seconds ago

BRT service to reopen on Oct 24: Spokesman

2 minutes ago

Polio campaign to start on Oct 26

2 minutes ago

Cheese, car parts and Kobe beef: Britain's trade d ..

2 minutes ago

TECNO's Ambassador Mehwish Hayat Brings The New Ph ..

18 minutes ago

Gold imports reduced by 73.04% in first quarter

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.