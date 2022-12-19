4th Shuhada Police shooting competition starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :A three-day National Shuhada Shooting Competition, an initiative of National Police Bureau (NPB), started here on Monday.

An inaugural ceremony was held in Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad.

Dr Najaf Quli Mirza, Director General NPB was the chief guest of the event while CPO headquarters, Islamabad Malik Awais Ahmad, CPO Safe City Rommel Akram, officers from NPB, Punjab, FC, Sindh and GB Police also participated in the event.

Shooters of 10 teams from all over the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), were set to blow away their targets in the competition organized to improve skills of the participants.

Prominent among the competitors were policewomen competing with handguns on the range.

The closing session will be held on Dec 22 where winners will be given awards.