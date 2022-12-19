UrduPoint.com

4th Shuhada Police Shooting Competition Starts

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

4th Shuhada Police shooting competition starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :A three-day National Shuhada Shooting Competition, an initiative of National Police Bureau (NPB), started here on Monday.

An inaugural ceremony was held in Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad.

Dr Najaf Quli Mirza, Director General NPB was the chief guest of the event while CPO headquarters, Islamabad Malik Awais Ahmad, CPO Safe City Rommel Akram, officers from NPB, Punjab, FC, Sindh and GB Police also participated in the event.

Shooters of 10 teams from all over the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), were set to blow away their targets in the competition organized to improve skills of the participants.

Prominent among the competitors were policewomen competing with handguns on the range.

The closing session will be held on Dec 22 where winners will be given awards.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Police Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event All From

Recent Stories

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands ..

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands increase in petroleum levy

40 minutes ago
 LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all r ..

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

51 minutes ago
 Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

1 hour ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.