UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4th Sindh Literature Festival Will Be Held On Mar 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

4th Sindh Literature Festival will be held on Mar 12

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A 3-day 4th Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) which is being jointly organized by the Sindh Literary Foundation, Endowment Fund Trust, Sindh Culture department and Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi, will be held on March 12.

The event with book launches, sessions on cultural & political developments, history and education, folk music, performances, and theater would be organized during the event, President ACP Mohammad Ahmed Shah made the announcement while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

He said that Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah is expected to perform the inauguration of the festival on March 12 at 4pm at the ACP here.

"Five years ago, three youngsters set out to organize the SLF, a festival that reflects Sindh's literature, way of life, and culture," said Ahmed Shah who was accompanied by the writer & columnist Noor-ul-Huda Shah, organizer Naseer Gopang, Zohaib Kaka, and Najia Mir.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Music Education Kaka March Event

Recent Stories

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

40 seconds ago

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

23 minutes ago

Imam for promoting bilateral trade ties with South ..

11 minutes ago

PHA to plant 180 big shady trees at green belts

11 minutes ago

IOC to buy vaccines from China for Tokyo, Beijing ..

11 minutes ago

Chairman, PAL expresses condolence on Shama Khalid ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.