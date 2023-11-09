4th Sino-Pakistan Agriculture Forum starts at UAF

The 4th Sino-Pakistan Agriculture Forum organized by Institute of Horticultural Sciences Faculty of Agriculture, the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad started at the Center for Advanced Studies here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The 4th Sino-Pakistan Agriculture Forum organized by Institute of Horticultural Sciences Faculty of Agriculture, the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad started at the Center for Advanced Studies here on Thursday.

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security and research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik, Provincial Minister for Agriculture SM Tanveer, Vice-Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice-Chancellor PMAS Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem attended the forum in person.

Professor/ President Huazhong Agriculture University, China, Dr Zhaohu Li, Professor/Vice President Graduate School, Chinese Academy Dr Zhemin Li, Professor /Vice President Xinjiang Agriculture University China Dr Chen Yong, Professor/ President Qingdao Agriculture University, China Dr Tian Yike participated online.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for National Food Security Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik hailed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between University of Agriculture and Chinese University and said that it would help to exchange researchers, students and scientists of both sides and share their experience in different fields especially in agriculture.

He also termed the Pak-China friendship and coordination in different fields’ exemplary.

He said that the government was making utmost efforts to enhance per acre wheat production in the country and hoped that Pakistan would get a double bumper crop during harvesting season and huge foreign exchange would save.

He said that the University of Agriculture (UAF) was the leading varsity of the country in agriculture research. It has recently started a wheat campaign by including the students, researchers and scientists to enhance per acre wheat production and he was very optimistic the wheat campaign would give fruitful results.

He said that per acre wheat production had increased from 25 mounds to 37 mounds as a result of the research by the scientists.

Now, the scientists were making research to develop new varieties of the wheat seeds which would have the potential of producing crop upto 90-100 mounds per acre, he said.

He said that the government was ensuring availability of inputs like fertilizer and quality seeds to the farming community in time.

The Federal Minister said that the country had a great potential of agriculture expertise but the need is to utilize their capabilities properly in their relevant fields.

Referring to Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, the minister said that he was applying technology to develop the high quality seeds of wheat which will have the capacity of producing crop upto 90-100 mounds.

He also appreciated the efforts of PMAS Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi for its research in the agriculture sector.

The Provincial Agriculture Minister SM Tanveer said that it was a moment of pleasure for me to attend the Sin-Pak agriculture forum.

He said that Punjab Chief minister Mohsin Naqvi along with cabinet members during a recent visit to China had signed MoUs with their counterparts in different fields—education, healthcare, science and technology and especially in the agriculture sector.

He said that during the visit, Chinese entrepreneurs were invited to come to Pakistan and invest in different fields including corporate farming, green energy, agriculture research, education and communication.

The Federal Minister Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik with other guests also inaugurated wheat cultivation at Directorate of Farms, UAF.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and Chinese University for exchange of students, researchers and scientists on the occasion.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan presented a welcome address.

Later, souvenirs were awarded among distinguished guests.