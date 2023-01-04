4th Tilism Theater and Dance Festival to be held on Jan 6

The 4th Tilism Theater and Dance Festival is scheduled to begin on on Friday, January 6, to mark the completion of 45 years of Tehreek Niswan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The 4th Tilism Theater and Dance Festival is scheduled to begin on on Friday, January 6, to mark the completion of 45 years of Tehreek Niswan. The two-weeks long rich cultural event will continue till January 22 with a free entry for all.

The festival will be organized with the cooperation of Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi and Tehreek Niswan. This was announced in a press conference by ACP President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, founder of Tehreek Niswan Sheema Kermani, singer-Actress Azra Mohiuddin, Kaleem Durrani and Director of British Council Laila Jameel.

Sheema Kermani while giving a briefing about the event said that Tehreek Niswan is a cultural group, we believe in the equality of all human beings.

The opening ceremony of the festival will be held on January 6 at 6 pm. The festival will start at 7:30 a.m daily. The Festival will be inaugurated with dance, music and debates.

Ahmad Shah said that Arts Council welcomes the festival of women's movement, and pays tribute to the movement of Sheema Kermani.

The festival also features an urdu version of "Light in the Village", originally written by Scottish playwright Joe Clifford, who is expected to come from the UK and attend the festival.

Joe is the main speaker in "Building a Theater of love" and will perform in the play "Gaon Me Roshni", the highlight of the festival is the premiere of the new production "Inder sabha", the comedy-drama "Bahrupiya", the historical play "Jinnay Lahore Nahi Vekha", the story of Sufi poet, dancer, saint Bhagat Kanwar Ram is also included and on the completion of 100 years of the discovery of Mohenjo-daro, the wonderful dance drama "Mohen-jo-daro" will also be presented.

The festival will continue till January 22, 2023 at Arts Council Karachi. It is free for citizens while children under twelve years of age cannot attend the festival.