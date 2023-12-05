Open Menu

4th Witness Testifies Before Court In Ex-chairman PTI Marriage Case

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) One more witness testified before a local court on Tuesday in a case pertaining to the marriage of former chairman PTI with Bushra Bibi and further hearing was adjourned till December 8.

Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the case filed by Khawar Manika pertaining to the irregularity in the marriage.

At the outset of hearing, the court recorded the statement of fourth witness Muhammad Latif, the house servant of Khawar Manika.

After recording the statement, the court adjourned further hearing till December 8.

