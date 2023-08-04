Open Menu

4th Youm-e-Istehsal To Be Marked On Saturday Against Indian Oppression In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 10:00 PM

The 4th Youm-e-Istehsal will be marked on Saturday against the Indian military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional steps against the oppressed Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The 4th Youm-e-Istehsal will be marked on Saturday against the Indian military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and denounce illegal, immoral and unconstitutional steps against the oppressed Kashmiris.

According to the Punjab government sources on Friday, the Punjab government has planned a series of activities, including seminars and conferences, to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people while rallies in their support would be staged across the country with vibrant participation of people from all walks of life.

The Pakistani nation will give a message to their Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan would always stand with them in their just struggle for the right to independence and against the atrocities committed by the Indian forces.

A special event will be held at Al-Hamra under the auspices of the Provincial Information & Culture Department with Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman chairing the ceremony. During this event, the Hurriyat leader will also address the audience. A visual exhibition depicting the plight of oppressed Kashmiris will be organized, followed by a walk from Al-Hamra to the Governor's House.

