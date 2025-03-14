Open Menu

5 Accused Held With 90 Litres Of Liquor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during operations against liquor suppliers on Friday arrested five accused recovering 90 litres of the commodity.

According to the police spokesman, the Dhamial Police captured accused Zubair with 60 litres of liquor.

Likewise, the Mandra and Naseerabad Police recovered 10 litres of liquor each from the accused Aitebar and Mahmood respectively.

Similarly, the Ratta Amral and Waris Khan Police also held accused Abdul Razzaq and Mudassar respectively with 5 litres of liquor each.

Meanwhile, three suspects were nabbed for having illegal weapons and ammunition. The Pirwadhai and Civil Lines Police arrested accused Imran and Suleman Qasim recovering a 30 bore pistol each from them, while the Chauntra Police arrested a 9 mm pistol from the accused Shahzad.

