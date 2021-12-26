5 allegedly killed in armed clash between two groups

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bannu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Atleast five persons were allegedly killed and two others injured in an armed clash between two rival groups at Ghari Sher Ahmed area of Bannu on Sunday.

According to Saddar Police Station, those killed include father and his two sons, when two armed groups opened indiscriminate firing each other, which claimed five lives besides injuring two others.

Police have shifted dead bodies and injured to the DHQ hospital and investigating into the incident.